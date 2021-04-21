GHOST (GHOST) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $337,823.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00674949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.47 or 0.07329967 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com . GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

