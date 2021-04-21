Gifto (GTO) Reaches Market Cap of $75.05 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $75.05 million and approximately $113.58 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00067981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.67 or 0.00661764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,437.15 or 0.08163918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.