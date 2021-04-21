Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$47.50 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.13.

TSE GIL traded up C$0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.17. 115,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,817. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$42.43.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

