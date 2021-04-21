Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$47.50 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.
GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.13.
TSE GIL traded up C$0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.17. 115,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,817. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$42.43.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
