Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,157.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.