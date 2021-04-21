Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 514,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $46.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

