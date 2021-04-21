Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

