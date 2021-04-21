Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

