Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 339.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

