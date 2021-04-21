Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Lazard stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

