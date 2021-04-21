Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

NYSE TRGP opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

