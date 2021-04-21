Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GJNSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

