Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

GAIN stock remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,945. The firm has a market cap of $469.85 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

