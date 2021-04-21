GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. 127,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,945. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

