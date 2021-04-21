Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 2,060 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $20,538.20. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.

Shares of AMHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

