Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 2,060 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $20,538.20. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.
Shares of AMHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
