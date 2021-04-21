Glitch 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.52 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $42.57 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00275138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $538.62 or 0.00971311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.38 or 0.00662501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,443.17 or 0.99981842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

