Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Stake Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 226,306 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GBT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.