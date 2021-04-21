Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 30,411 shares.The stock last traded at $11.24 and had previously closed at $11.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,873,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

