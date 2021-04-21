Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 30,411 shares.The stock last traded at $11.24 and had previously closed at $11.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,873,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

