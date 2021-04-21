Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Trading Down 2.4%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 4,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The company has a market cap of $584.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

