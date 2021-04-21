Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading 172.7% Higher

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) shares traded up 172.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $1.50. 2,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,056% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

