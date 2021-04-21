Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Trading Down 9%

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.62. 116,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 270,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71.

About Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

