Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,050,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

