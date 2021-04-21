Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life updated its FY21 guidance to $7.21-7.51 EPS.

NYSE GL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.37. 470,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,983. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

