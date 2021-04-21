Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.21-7.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

GL stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.37. 470,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,983. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

