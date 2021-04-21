GNY (GNY) Market Cap Hits $220.48 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One GNY coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a market cap of $220.48 million and $804,907.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00093350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.00632804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

