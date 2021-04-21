Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.22% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2% on 17 gold properties of GoldMining Inc covering 11 projects located in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Colombia, and Peru with additional rights to buy-back NSRs on 9 projects.

