Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.22% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
