Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $213,110.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00274600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.01012332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00649632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.86 or 0.99809069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.