Golden Ocean Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 972% compared to the average volume of 441 call options.
GOGL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.
Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
