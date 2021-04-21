Golden Ocean Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 972% compared to the average volume of 441 call options.

GOGL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,392,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,746 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

