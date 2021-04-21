Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 1,064,235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

