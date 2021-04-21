Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 20.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 11.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,379,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 2,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,310. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $83.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41.

