Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 11.4% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $53,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,608,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after acquiring an additional 336,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,747,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,310. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $83.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

