Goodwin Daniel L Invests $2 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $442,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.23 and its 200-day moving average is $287.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Truist started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

