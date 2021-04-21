Goodwin Daniel L Sells 300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.95.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.