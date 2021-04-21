Goose Finance Price Tops $17.95 on Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.95 or 0.00033121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00094222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.63 or 0.00663579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.00 or 0.07223444 BTC.

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,615,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,521,588 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

