Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.57.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $255,773.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,290.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

