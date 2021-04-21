Grace & White Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. 180,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,528,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

