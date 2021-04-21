Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,972 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.40% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after buying an additional 363,762 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 151,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110,145 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $566.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

