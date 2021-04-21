Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 104,899 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 104,899 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Enerplus worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERF. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,707,480 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enerplus by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enerplus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

