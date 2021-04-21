Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 27,134 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,134 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 2.42% of Frequency Electronics worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $247,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

