Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.00

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 1892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile (NYSE:GGG)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

