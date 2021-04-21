Graft 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,767.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Graft has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $317,179.43 and $4,767.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00704393 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 82.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

