GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.42. GrafTech International shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

