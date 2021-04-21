Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Increased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172,970 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 3.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.52% of Graphic Packaging worth $26,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 692,756 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 75,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

