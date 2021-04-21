Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Tops $4.89 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $3,375.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.10 or 0.00485272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

