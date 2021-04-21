Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) EVP Sells $553,953.40 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 623,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

