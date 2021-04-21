Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 2.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

URI stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,651. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.