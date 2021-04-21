Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.79. 168,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,313. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

