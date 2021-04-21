Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 4,041 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

BAC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. 809,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.