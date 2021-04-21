Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 9,169 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.38. 75,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,920. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

