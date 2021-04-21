Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 9,448 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 2.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.58. The company had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,284,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.