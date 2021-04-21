Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 125,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,488. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

